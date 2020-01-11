Raising the mercury across social media platforms with her hot and sexy pictures from the Maldives, television sensation Karishma Tanna left one and all craving for a beach vacay this weekend. Flooding the Internet with viral throwback pictures, Karishma made fans jaws drop in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma shared a slew of pictures featuring her in an off-shoulder multi-coloured dress worn over a maroon-coloured bikini. Pulling back her hair in a low pony to flaunt a pair of hoop earrings with tassels, Karishma accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses. From enjoying her time on the swing by the beachside to setting out on a cycle ride, Karishma raised the bar of travel goals. The pictures were captioned, “Hello Weekend . #love #throwback (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Hello Weekend 🦋 . #love #throwback A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jan 10, 2020 at 8:12pm PST

Striking sensuous poses on the swing, Karishma captioned the pictures, “Take me back to the beach and salty air . #throwback #potd #instagram Outfit by @saltysoulindia (sic).”

Enjoying a fanbase of over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, Karishma surely knows how to keep fans hooked. Television actor Karishma Tanna often remains in the spotlight due to her hot pictures. She is one of the sexiest actors and is very active on social media. She keeps posting stylish pictures on her account to entertain her huge fan following on Instagram.

The shoot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 wrapped up in Bulgaria last year post which, Karishma Tanna has been treating fans to a digital respite in the form of her hot pictures on and off the sets. Once earlier, Karishma was seen posing in a pair of unmatched shoes arousing fans’ curiosity which was answered in the comments section by co-contestant Kunwar Amar. He accused Karishma of stealing his pair of shoes as she struck sultry poses with Rohit Shetty, host of the upcoming reality show.

The popular Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is coming up with the 10th season of the adventure-reality show. The contestants had flown off to Bulgaria for the shoot. The 40-day schedule went on floors in August 2019. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Kunwar Amar, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.