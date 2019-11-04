The art of keeping fans hooked is clearly mastered by Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor despite missing from the big screen for a long time now and her recent hot and sexy pictures from a Delhi party are proof of the same. Treating fans to her bold fashion choices on Sunday night, Karisma was seen raising the temperatures in a jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma shared the pictures featuring her in the ravishing black jumpsuit sporting golden eagle prints. Accessorising her look with a pair of large statement hoop earrings, Karisma wore dreamy eye makeup. She captioned the pictures as, “Birds , Beasts and Hedonists kind of night #birthdays #aboutlastnight #delhidiaries (sic).”

Karisma Kapoor has been one of the most popular and highest-paid Bollywood actresses of the 1990s and the early 2000s. Every 90s kid has some memories with her films such as Biwi No.1, Coolie No. 1, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Raja Babu and Saajan Chale Sasural among others.

A few days ago, Humans of Bombay took her interview where she shared opened up about being a single mother. Karisma takes it in a stride as she revealed, “I’ve never let my doubts get the better of me. We live in a world where there will always be roadblocks, people to bog you down & things that may not work out. That’s why you have to be your biggest strength & not let your voice, at any point, become your weakness (sic).”

On the work front, the 45-year-old actress was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan movie, Zero, where she did a cameo as herself. Even though Karisma is not actively doing films for the past seven years, the actress will be making her digital debut this year with the web series, Mentalhood.