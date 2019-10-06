Having several National Film awards and Filmfares behind her, if there is one thing that Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor had not ticked of her bucket list, it was a trip to the iconic Wonder of the World – Taj Mahal in Agra. Dropping at the monument of love recently, the diva not just flooded the Internet with her viral pictures but also indulged in all things cliche and fans couldn’t help but relate more.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma dropped a hint first as she shared a picture sitting on a white marble platform. Donning an onion-pink kurta, teamed with white pants and a pair of juttis, Karisma wore a dab of luscious pink tint on her lips and accessorised the look with a pair of black sunglasses as her beautiful hair flew easily in the breeze. The picture was captioned, “Any guesses where I am ? (sic)” and soon revealed in the following post as she posed on a bench before the Taj Mahal. The picture was captioned, “Was absolutely mesmerised and awestruck with the captivating beauty of the Taj Mahal finally got an opportunity to visit and i am so glad that i did #tajmahal #incredibleindia #agra (sic).”

Check out Karisma’s viral pictures from her first visit to Taj Mahal here:

On the work front, the 45-year-old actress was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan movie, “Zero,” where she did a cameo as herself. Even though Karisma is not actively doing films for the past seven years, the actress will be making her digital debut this year with the web series, “Mentalhood“.