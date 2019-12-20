The Pataudi prince and paps favourite celebrity kid, Taimur Ali Khan brought in his third birthday at a Christmas-themed bash in Mumbai and while the fans swipe through the latest update on the party, aunt Karisma Kapoor treated the Internet to an irresistibly adorable picture of her nephew. Sharing a throwback picture, Karisma wished her little dollop of cuteness and our Friday is made!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma shared the picture featuring her lying down with Taimur in her arms, on a colossal number and alphabets chart. Snuggled in the awwdorable pose, Karisma simply captioned the picture, “Birthday Munchkin (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Birthday Munchkin 🎈💙🎈💙🎈 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 20, 2019 at 1:56am PST

In the pictures shared by one of the shutterbugs, it shows Kareena was an excited mother as she was seen with sister Karisma Kapoor, checking out the decor at the venue before the bash. For the evening party, Bebo changed into a polka-dotted sheer black dress. On the other hand, daddy Saif kept things casual with simple jeans and a T-shirt. The birthday boy looked cute in tiny cowboy boots and white pants.

Talking about the Pataudi prince’s birthday, in an interview with a leading news agency earlier, mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan had mentioned that Taimur wants two cakes on his birthday, one of which includes a Santa. She had shared, Taimur’s birthday plans…. we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!.