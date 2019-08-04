There have been some well-written bonds of friendship in Bollywood movies that we have grown up eulogizing and one such has been that of Karisma Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan‘s in Dil Toh Paagal Hai. Sharing a still from the same, Karisma sent fans reeling down in memory lane as the world celebrated Friendship Day on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma shared a still from the movie where she confesses her feelings to Shah Rukh. The post was captioned, “An iconic friendship in Indian Cinema #rahul #nisha Any guesses which film ? Happy friendship day everyone ! (sic)” and fans flooded the comment section with the obvious answer some even sharing their nostalgia in the same.

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan were seen playing “How well do you know your best friend” where they revealed never known before facts about each other just like all friends do and fans couldn’t be happier to hoard the fresh stock of knowledge about their favourite star. In the video that Alia shared on her YouTube channel, the Kalank star can be seen sitting with a bowl of chits and explaining the “complicated” rules to her best friend and viewers. Picking the chits one by one and reading them out loud, the two secretly wrote the answers down on an art file, before sharing it with the camera. It was during this session that Akansha revealed that Alia wants to have two kids and both boys. Also, though there were no points for guessing but Akansha revealed that actor Ranbir Kapoor tops the list of people on her best friend’s speed-dial.

Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday too were seen celebrating Friendship Day as they shared pictures on Instagram featuring each other alongside co-actor Tiger Shroff and director Punit Malhotra. Ananya captioned, “My forever kind of friends!!! Happy friendship day from me and my OG babies (Correct me if I’m wrong Tara) #SOTY2Reunion #FriendshipDay (sic)” which Tara was quick to correct as she wtote, “MY OG BABIES AND I* kidding, love ya @ananyapanday (sic).”

For many, Friendship Day might seem like just another day people go crazy about but some of us, it is one of those days when we acknowledge all that our mains have down for us. It is on such days when the emotions overflow for the ones who have been there, no matter what, when we couldn’t think straight. A friendship is much more than what we people have made it today. It’s like a perennial river which never dries up. But then some things have no meaning and it is definitely divine if you can’t explain it in words. Let’s raise a toast to all those who made us feel it with their actions, honesty and love.