It is no secret that the Kapoors have been a long-standing name in Bollywood industry, all of whom from Prithviraj Kapoor’s sons – Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor to the youngest ones Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have contributed to the family’s legacy of stellar performances in their films. In an interview recently, 90’s golden star Karisma Kapoor spilled the beans on her foray into the acting world which was filled with roadblocks and hurdles despite coming from an “illustrious” family.

Who better than grandfather Raj Kapoor to look up for inspiration and as a kid, Karisma did exactly that when she visited him on the sets of Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Digital catalog, Humans of Bombay, shared Karisma’s story on their Instagram handle and quoted the diva, “Growing up, I used to visit my granddad on set—& his talent would leave me mesmerised. Once I was there when he was directing ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. I loved the sets, camera & lights! I knew I wanted to become an actor & contribute to the family legacy. When I told my granddad, he said, ‘It’s glamourous but it’s not a bed of roses—you will have to work very hard.’ That stayed with me. I wanted to act but my inner voice made me doubt myself (sic).”

Crediting her mother, Babita, for keeping them grounded despite belonging to an “illustrious” family, Karisma revealed how she and actor-sister Kareena Kapoor Khan went to school in bus and to college in by local train, going on to bruised self confidence and end up winning a National Award. She said, “What motivated me, was how grounded my mom kept me. Despite being from an ‘illustrious’ family, she made us live a simple life. My sister & I travelled by school bus & went to college by local trains (sic). My mom taught me how to stick to my roots & still be confident. She knew about my passion for acting & about my hesitation. I didn’t want to falter & let anybody down. But she said that until I try, I’d never know. That’s when I signed my first film—a remake of a South Indian movie! While shooting, I gave my best. I had to ‘make it’ or ‘break it’. And the movie was a success! As my career progressed, there were highs & lows. I had done a song, ‘Sexy Sexy’—I’d worked hard & even hurt my knees for it. I was appreciated for my dance, but people thought the song was way ahead of its time—the word ‘Sexy’ wasn’t common back then. But that’s when my mom said that it’s an actors job to entertain. I can’t let one roadblock affect it. Even on the bad days I had to keep my head held high. So even when I was offered ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, when no actress wanted to be cast against Madhuri Dixit. I didn’t want to shy away because ‘I thought I couldn’t do it’. I did the film & even won a National Award for it! (sic)”

Opening up about being a single mother, Karisma takes it in a stride as she revealed, “I’ve never let my doubts get the better of me. We live in a world where there will always be roadblocks, people to bog you down & things that may not work out. That’s why you have to be your biggest strength & not let your voice, at any point, become your weakness (sic).”

On the work front, the 45-year-old actress was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan movie, “Zero,” where she did a cameo as herself. Even though Karisma is not actively doing films for the past seven years, the actress will be making her digital debut this year with the web series, “Mentalhood“.