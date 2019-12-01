Taking us reeling back into the peppiness of the 2000s this weekend, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge star Karisma Kapoor shared a twinning picture with co-star Salman Khan and fans couldn’t help but groove to Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai. Looking high on love, Karisma shared her mood with fans who were left relating to the same and we don’t blame them as the weekend rolls on.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma shared the picture featuring a still from the song, Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai, where she and Salman can be seen twinning in bright yellow T-shirts. While Karisma sported two cute little ponies, Salman’s dungaree look is enough to trigger our crush back on the superstar. The picture was captioned, “Mood . Guess the movie and song ? #guessinggame #flashbackfriday (sic).”

Karisma Kapoor has been one of the most popular and highest-paid Bollywood actresses of the 1990s and the early 2000s. Every 90s kid has some memories with her films such as Biwi No.1, Coolie No. 1, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Raja Babu and Saajan Chale Sasural among others.

A few days ago, Humans of Bombay took her interview where she shared opened up about being a single mother. Karisma takes it in a stride as she revealed, “I’ve never let my doubts get the better of me. We live in a world where there will always be roadblocks, people to bog you down & things that may not work out. That’s why you have to be your biggest strength & not let your voice, at any point, become your weakness (sic).”

On the work front, the 45-year-old actress was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan movie, Zero, where she did a cameo as herself. Even though Karisma is not actively doing films for the past seven years, the actress will be making her digital debut this year with the web series, Mentalhood.