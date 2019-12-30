One look at her latest picture and fans are sure Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor is under-dressed for the season until they experience the temperatures soaring around them with her hotness quotient. Treating the Internet to a sultry view, Karisma gave fans a sneak-peek into her Swiss vacay.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma shared the picture featuring her seated on bed donning only a black sweatshirt and a pair of black socks. The picture was captioned, “I don’t do Winter.. it’s freezzingg #babyitscoldoutside (sic).”

View this post on Instagram I don’t do Winter..🥶😂 it’s freezzingg ❄️ #babyitscoldoutside A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 30, 2019 at 3:40am PST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan are currently vacationing in Switzerland and are having loads of fun enjoying the snowy weather. In the pictures recently shared by Karisma on her Instagram handle, all four can be seen enjoying the snow. While Kareena was seen clad in a floral jacket and black denim, Karisma looked gorgeous in all black woolen attire. Taimur looked adorable in a red jacket, a pair of black trousers, a green helmet, a pair of blue gloves and yellow ski goggles. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black jacket, a matching pair of trousers and a beanie cap.

Karisma Kapoor has been one of the most popular and highest-paid Bollywood actresses of the 1990s and the early 2000s. Every 90s kid has some memories with her films such as Biwi No.1, Coolie No. 1, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Raja Babu and Saajan Chale Sasural among others.

On the work front, the 45-year-old actress was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan movie, Zero, where she did a cameo as herself. Even though Karisma is not actively doing films for the past seven years, the actress will be making her digital debut this year with the web series, Mentalhood.