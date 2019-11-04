After the news of Karn Sangini star Aashim Gulati‘s WhatsApp account being hacked surfaced, his co-star Tejasswi Prakash too reported about the same cybercrime. Claiming that it was being used by the perpetrator for vulgar video calls, Tejasswi reported how television industry friends Karishma Tanna, Tanya Sharma and others alerted her.

In an interview with Spotboye, Tejasswi revealed, “The person who hacked my phone is chatting with my contacts in a very friendly tone and sharing a link, asking them to send the code that they receive. Then, as soon as they send him the code on WhatsApp, he does video calling. Once you answer the call, you will see the most disgusting sight of a man performing an obnoxious act. She added, “Yesterday, I was busy shooting for a special episode for Colors TV in Mira Road. Suddenly, I got a video call on the set when I was surrounded by many people. As soon as I answered the call, I saw a nude man on it. I was shaken by the sight of it and thought to myself how disgusting it is.”

Tejasswi called up the cyber cell but failed to register a complaint at a police station since she was shooting till around 3 am. Determined to file a report soon, Tejasswi shared, “I got a call from Karishma Tanna, Tanya Sharma and many other actresses. They were also shocked. It is embarrassing because first of all you are a girl and on top of that, an actress. As friends, they called me showing concern, but what about those who are just work associates and don’t know me so closely? What would be their impression of me after this incident?”

While Aashim’s account was hacked On October 31, as suggested by his Facebook post, Tejasswi’s account was hacked two days later. The actress took to her Instagram handle’s story feature to alert her friends and acquaintances, requesting them to abstain from any message from her number.