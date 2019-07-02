Actor Kartik Aaryan seems to be having too much on his plate right now. After bagging Bhushan Kumar’s remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, he has given his nod to star in Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, the actor has agreed to take the franchise forward by playing the lead in the film. The horror-comedy is expected to start rolling by the year-end once the director and other actors get finalised.

The daily reported that Kartik loved the script and immediately agreed to come on board. The full script is yet to be finalised. The report quoted a source close to the development saying, “While the makers have locked the idea, the script is still to be finalised. But the idea was shared with Kartik who liked it and has agreed to take the franchise forward with the story set in a metropolis.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead, was released in the year 2007. Directed by Priyadarshan, it was the remake of Rajinikanth’s popular Tamil film titled Chandramukhi which was the remake of Malayalam film titled Manichitrathazhu. Now, it’s not clear yet whether the makers are going to give a new name to the second film in the franchise or simply call it Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The source also talked about the casting and said, “The director will be locked in a few days, following which they will decide on the leading lady and the rest of the cast. Bhushan always wanted to continue with Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is invested in the film. He is looking to start filming by the year-end.”

With this, Kartik now has a choco-block calender till next year. He has as many as five upcoming films in his kitty. After Luka Chuppi that released this year, he will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor, in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next with Sara Ali Khan, with Disha Patani in Anees Bazmee’s film and in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.