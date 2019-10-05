After wrapping up Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, actor Kartik Aaryan is going to begin his upcoming film – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan is expected to roll this month itself. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that director Anees Bazmee along with producers Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar have decided to go on the floors with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 from Dusshera – October 8. The film features Kiara Advani opposite Kartik in the lead.

The first schedule of the film is expected to begin in Mumbai itself. The team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 doesn’t want to miss the opportunity of beginning the shoot on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Therefore, all the preparations are on a roll. A source close to the daily revealed, “It’s an auspicious day. It will be a brief two to three-day schedule in Mumbai with Kartik.”

While Kartik gets into the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 mode from Dusshera, Kiara is only set to join him in January next year. The team is expected to finish the shoot by March as the film gets ready for July 2020 release. “The second schedule will kick-off early next year with Kiara also jumping into the maze,” said the source.

After finishing the three-day schedule, Anees will hop onto the promotions and post-production work of Pagalpanti that features John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’Cruz among others. Kartik will also move to the promotions of the Mudassar Aziz-directorial. Speculations are also rife that he has bagged Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kothewali with Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is going to be one of the most anticipated films next year. The first look posters of Kartik created a stir recently and now as the shooting begins, the actor’s fans are expected to show more excitement.