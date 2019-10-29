Bollywood is celebrating Bhai Dooj today and one of the first celebrities to have put a picture from the celebrations on social media is Kartik Aaryan. The actor took to Instagram to share a set of two pictures with her sister. In one picture, he is seen touching the feet of his elder sister while in another, his sister is seen putting a tilak on his forehead. Both the pictures speak volumes of the brother-sister bond and the beauty of Kartik’s relationship with his elder sister.

Bhai Dooj is a festival to celebrate the bond between brother-sister. It is celebrated to seek a long life for brother and to cherish the happy relationship siblings share. Kartik’s picture with his sister also shows that his bond with his sister is innocent and full of respect for each other. The caption on Kartik’s post read, “My Sister has the best brother in the world 😁 She always says this…not me😂 @dr.kiki_ भाई दूज मुबारक ❤” (sic)

Kartik also celebrated the big festival of Diwali with his family. Dressed in some stunning creations by popular designer, the actor looked absolutely dapper in traditional outfits. He also attended the special Diwali puja at Karan Johar’s office with the team of his upcoming film – Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Kartik’s happy pictures with the two women in the film went viral on social media. In one picture, he was seen posing with Sara Ali Khan while in another, Ananya was seen planting a sweet kiss on his cheek. Check out this post:

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. He has simultaneously begun shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. The actor is also beginning Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani.