Actor Kartik Aaryan has gotten into his Sonu-mood to celebrate the Friendship Day today. The actor posted a video on Instagram that shows him crooning one of his popular songs – Tera Yaar Hoon Main from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that was released last year. Kartik is seen singing the song with a female fan who is trying her hands at the guitar.

In the caption of his post, Kartik has talked about how a person should hold on to his/her friends and live life to the fullest with them. The caption on the post reads, “True Friendship Is Rare In Today’s World! Always be there for Your Buddies and Keep Them Close to Your Heart!! 💙

Sonu Ki Taraf Se Sab Tituon Ko

Happy Friendship’s Day

#TeraYaarHoonMain 🤟🏻🤗” (sic)

Another video of Kartik is going viral on social media. The video has him spending some time with some school girls. Shared by one of Kartik’s fans, it shows the actor surrounded by many girls who are unable to resist their excitement upon seeing their favourite star. One of the girls from the crowd even goes on to pull Kartik’s cheeks out of excitement as the actor tries to find his way out of the crowd. Check this out:

On the work front, the actor is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film titled Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in Lucknow. He recently finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. Kartik has also reportedly bagged the sequel to Bhushan Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He has got Dostana 2 in his kitty with Janhvi Kapoor.