Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood in recent times. The actor has got many big films in his kitty and is working with all the top female stars of the new generation – Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani among others. However, among all the female actors he’s working with, he has been linked with two – Sara and Ananya. Now, in his latest interview with an entertainment magazine, Kartik talked about these rumours and his chemistry with both the divas.

The actor said he feels flattered by the kind of attention he receives from these women – both Sara and Ananya. Kartik also mentioned that he’s happy he also got to work with both and received appreciation for his chemistry. However, he revealed that he doesn’t give much attention to the link-up rumours because he considers them a part of the business he is in. Kartik went on to say that he has been appreciated for his chemistry with both Sara and Ananya and now, he’s hoping that the audience, too, like the same. “It’s flattering for a person to hear something like this. (Smiles) I’m happy with all the appreciation. I’ve worked with Sara in Imtiaz sir’s film and with Ananya in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Hope people love our chemistry,” Kartik told Filmfare.

Recently, the actor deemed himself ‘single’. Now, when asked to comment on the rumours of his relationship with Sara and the kind of fondness Ananya shows towards him, Kartik said the rumours of relationship whether involving Sara or Ananya have become a part of his life now. “I don’t give attention to rumours of link-ups. They’ve become part of my life. Right now, I’m focussing on my work. Professionally and personally, I’m in a happy space,” he further said.

Your thoughts on Kartik’s statements?