The much-hyped shoot of Mudassar Aziz directorial, Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring actors Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar finally wrapped up its shoot in Lucknow with much fun and frolic. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the director and lead actors gave a sneak peek into their intimate moment which related well with the millennials this Sunday.

A video shared by Kartik shows the cast and crew gathering around the farewell cake with party poppers in hands. On cue, the poppers bursted into the air as Ananya dodged and Mudassar ran for cover before Kartik caught up with him and smeared his face with the cake. The actor captioned the video as, “#ChintuTyagi went Rogue …its a wrap for #PatiPatniAurWoh Lucknow Schedule @ananyapanday @mudassar_as_is @junochopra and Patni ji missing as always @bhumipednekar Thank you #Lucknow (sic).”

Mudassar, on the other hand, penned a heartfelt note as he shared pictures with Kartik and Aparshakti Khurana. The caption read, “Thank you @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday @aparshakti_khurana @junochopra & my fabulous unit of #PatiPatniAurWoh for making yesterday as special as you did! (Yes… AP you’re the bestest of the lot! Before you pull me up for not mentioning it) And a big hug to all of you too who filled my day with wishes & blessings!) #Blessed #Birthdays #OnLocation (sic).”

A remake of the 1978 original film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife’s character played by Vidya Sinha. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the remake also stars Ananya Panday as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta.

The trio was shooting for the upcoming rom-com in Lucknow. ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.