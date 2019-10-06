Success demands hardwork and immense dedication. Behind every successful person are the days when he never thought he could have made it but he refused to give up. Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is one of the most sought after actors in the country today, shares the same story from his life. Before making it big with Sonu Ke Totu Ki Sweety last year or his famous monologue from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, the actor was a struggler. In his latest interview with Deccan Chronicle, Kartik revealed how he never had a plan B and if he wasn’t an actor, he didn’t know what else would he be doing.

Kartik said he never thought of any other option than acting and that somewhere also pushed him better towards his goal. The actor was quoted saying, “I didn’t have a Plan B. If I didn’t have this career then I don’t know what I would have done. I didn’t have anywhere to go to, I was in a mess, and I was struggling.” Kartik added that he steered away from thinking about a plan B. He said had he prepared himself for the situation where he had an option to move away from his goal, he would have never been able to achieve what he always wished for. “Back then, if I would have thought of an option then I would have never reached here. I am interested in directing, but nothing apart from that,” Kartik said.

The actor has got a tremendous fan following among the youth. The actor is adored by his young fans, especially women. Kartik talked about the same love and revealed that the young audience has built faith in his choice of films and they expect his character to establish a ‘connect’ with them. He said the reason people love him as an actor is because he plays characters that resonate with them. “My relevance comes because of my youth connect, and that youth connect is because I am a film-watching audience. I am in that age bracket where these are the people who watch films,” Kartik said.