As speculated, actor Kartik Aaryan flew to Bangkok to celebrate his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan‘s 22nd birthday. He posted a lovely wish for his ‘princess’ with an even lovelier selfie that seems to have been clicked at a restaurant in Bangkok. There’s also Sara’s birthday cake in the picture with ‘Happy birthday, princess’ written over it. Both Sara and Kartik look extremely adorable together in the picture and their chemistry drips off the post. Kartik has captioned the special post as “Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 ❤️ And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask )” (sic)

For all those who are scratching their heads over the ‘this time without the mask bit’, here’s the catch. Last time when Sara and Kartik celebrated Eid, they visited a mosque in Mumbai but covered their faces to hide their identity from people around. Later, Kartik uploaded an Eid special selfie clicked with Sara outside the mosque. Here’s the post he made:

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 💫 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jun 5, 2019 at 4:49am PDT

Earlier today, the first official look of Sara from her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 was released in which he was seen posing with Varun Dhawan on a colourful poster.

Sara and Kartik seem to be extremely fond of each other. So much so that when one of them is shooting outside Mumbai, the other takes the pains of travelling all the way to the other city to spend sometime together. In fact, the rumoured couple was also seen hanging out together in the busy streets of Lucknow and trying out local delicacies in the city when Kartik was shooting there for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. While there’s nothing official about their relationship yet, insiders say that they share an absolutely special bond and just can’t live without seeing each other these days. Well, cute they are!