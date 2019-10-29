Featuring together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bollywood hunks Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh’s friendship is the talk of the industry and raising its bar recently, the two even featured together in Ujda Chaman‘s new poster which is the latter’s upcoming movie. Rooting for his ‘takla‘ friend, Kartik set fans gushing as he shared the poster.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik dropped the new poster which features a balding Sunny seated with Kartik resting his hand on his head. The poster was captioned, “Sonu ka Titu Takla Ho gaya #UjdaChaman on November 1st @mesunnysingh @abhishekpathakk (sic).”

The producers of Ujda Chaman – Kumar Mangat Pathak and his son Abhishek Pathak recently alleged that the film Bala by Dinesh Vijan violates the copyright act and has striking similarities with their film. The producers of Panorama Films have also raised concerns with the release date of the Amar Kaushik-directorial. In their latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, the two highlighted that their film that features Sunny Singh in the lead was always slated to hit the screens on November 8. However, the makers of Bala always kept fluctuating their release date from November 22, 15 and now it is releasing a day before Ujda Chaman – November 7.

As derived from the posters, both the films address how society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head.