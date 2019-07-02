Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan announced the wrap of their upcoming film with Imtiaz Ali yesterday in heartwarming posts on social media. Now, a new video of Kartik is surfacing on the internet that shows just how much he is going to miss working with the director. The clip that has gone viral on Instagram features Kartik giving a warm hug to his director after wrapping up the film. The actor is also seen wiping off his tears concluding the emotional moment. The video has been shared by Kartik’s fan clubs and it seems to be speaking volume of the kind of adorable chemistry the actor shares with his director. Check out the viral video here:

Earlier, in a long post, Sara thanked Imtiaz and her co-star Kartik for giving her beautiful moments to cherish for life while shooting. Her post read, “It’s a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈

Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit” (sic)

Sara and Kartik are romantically paired for the first time in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next. The film has been shot at various cities in India and is set to hit the screens as the big Valentine’s Day release next year.