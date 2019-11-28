Dropping the release date of Street Dancer 3D and relishing the chartbuster victory of songs from Pati Patni Aur Woh while a slew of blockbuster hits behind and also lined up before him, Indian film and music producer, Bhushan Kumar has his hands full on birthday but actors Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s funky birthday wish was all he needed to unwind. Taking over the T-Series empire at the age of 19 after his father’s death in 1997, Bhushan has only added feathers to his cap, the latest being emerging as the Worlds No.1 YouTube Channel in April this year.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, while Kartik shared a picture and wished, “Happy birthday #ChintuTyagi ki Tijori @bhushankumar Sir #BirthdayWeek (sic),” Shraddha and Varun both shared a video where they can be seen tweaking the lyrics of the song “Dilbar” to suit the ocassion. Shraddha captioned the video, “Happy birthday to our dynamic producer who put so much faith in us all @bhushankumar Finally the trailer of #StreetDancer3D is out on the 12th of December! (sic)” while Varun’s birthday wish read, “Happy bday to Bhushi ji. On his bday he announced that #streetdancer3d trailer is coming on 12 th DEC @shraddhakapoor @sushi1983 @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza missed u @norafatehi (sic).”

Cracking up at their hilarious performance, Bhushan too shared the video with the accusation, “Hahaha you guys literally forced the trailer launch date out of me!!! Thank you for the lovely surprise @varundvn @shraddhakapoor @remodsouza #StreetDancer3D trailer on 12th December (sic).”

Bhushan Kumar’s father, late Gulshan Kumar is considered as the pioneer in Indian cassette market. He was also one of the celebrated singers in the country. Gulshan Kumars’ music label T-Series became a name to reckon with. He was shot dead in 1997. Remembering his main man on his birthday, Bhushan shared a picture with his portrait and penned a heartmelting post. The emotional note read, “I hope when you look down on me today, you feel a sense of pride! You’re my strength & inspiration and I can’t step into a new year without your blessings….: @thesquarerootofindia (sic).”

T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar is gearing for the release of the biopic of his father – Gulshan Kumar that has been titled as Mogul. The film was being made with Akshay Kumar in the lead but later, superstar Aamir Khan was finalised to play the character of Gulshan Kumar in the ambitious project. In an interview earlier, the producer had mentioned that the biopic is his dream project and he will make sure everything about it is just perfect. “This is my dream project and I am in no hurry to make it because some things happen at the right time,” Bhushan added.

He went on to say that the lead actor in the film needs at least a year to transform himself for the role. Bhushan said that he has got most people on board and even though he can’t give away much right now, he promises that it’s going to be worth the wait.

“I have everyone on board. And to do full justice to my father, the lead actor needs time to transform himself into the character. I can’t reveal much now, but I am happy that the film is happening. By 2021 or 2022, we will release the biopic for sure,” Bhushan added.

Meanwhile, Mogul is not going on the floors anytime soon as Aamir revealed he is totally dedicated to his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha currently. However, things will be finalised soon and an official announcement will be made.

On another note, Bhushan Kumar owned T-Series emerged as Worlds No.1 YouTube Channel after defeating Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie earlier this year. Garnering over 92 million subscribers, T-Series win came after celebrities including Aditya Roy Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham posted videos over the past month, asking fans and netizens to subscribe to T-Series’ channel on YouTube to make it win World’s No.1 title.