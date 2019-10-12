After teaming up together in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and one of 2018’s biggest grossing Hindi films – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, actors Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh have once again collaborated on a project. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, director Mudassar Aziz roped in Sunny for a special role in his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh remake that features Kartik in the lead with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Sunny plays a small but significant role in the film and his character has been deemed as a never-seen-before by his audience. Both Kartik and Sunny share brilliant chemistry and bring out a lot of entertainment on-screen whenever they are together. In the remake of the BR Chopra’s film, both the actors will be seen in a fun scene the details of which have been kept under the wraps.

The director talked to the daily and revealed that Kartik and Sunny have a brother-like bond, therefore, their sense of humour comes naturally to a film. The director added that both the actors share a good comic timing that added a lot to their scenes. He was quoted saying, “Kartik and Sunny are friends and hence share a sense of humour and comic timing from before. What’s interesting though is that they can barely give a composite shot together because either one of them bursts out laughing.”

The film is set in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, therefore, Aziz believed that Sunny’s character would add more weight to the film. “Sunny’s character is something he has never done before because of it’s setting, in the heartland Uttar Pradesh. We had a great time shooting with him,” he said. The director also revealed that the actor’s character is not based on any character from the original 1978 film since they have altered the screenplay and characterisation in the new film by adding and subtracting according to the contemporary audience.

Even actor Kriti Sanon plays an important role in the film. Her small character is based on the lines of Parveen Babi’s character from the original Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 6 this year.