The Punjab schedule of Karan Johar’s production, Dostana 2 has been wrapped up in time for lead star Kartik Aaryan to ring in his 29th birthday in Mumbai and surprising him was his parents whose cute surprise turned the Pati Patni Aur Woh star instantly emotional. Organising an intimate celebration for their son, Kartik Aaryan’s parents set up a chocolate cake with colourful ballons, childhood pictures, scented candles et all at his Mumbai residence.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a plethora of pictures where he can be seen cutting the cake with his parents, posing with it and giving an adorable glimpse of the terrace set up all while the trio matched in blue attires. The pictures were captioned, “Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya … (When mom and dad gave a surprise)” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya …❤️🥺 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Nov 21, 2019 at 8:21pm PST

From marking an end of “night shoots” to being papped at the airport after returning to bay, Dostana 2 lead pair Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan have made it loud and clear on our social media that the Punjab schedule of their upcoming Karan Johar production is complete. The duo even shared pictures with the cast and crew to announce nailing the first part and fans were in for a treat.

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Dostana 2 team began the shoot on November 8. Apart from Kartik and Janhvi, Porus actor Lakshya aka Laksh Lalwani is also playing one of the lead roles in Dostana 2.

Kartik also has Muddassir Aziz’ Pati Patni Aur Woh which is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow. The peppy songs, glamourous dance numbers and Kartik-Aparshakti Khurana’s comic dialogue deliveries are, however, the highlights of this upcoming rom-com. While Kartik essays the role of Abhinav ‘Chintu’ Tyagi, Bhumi Pednekar plays Vedika Tripathi and Ananya Panday portrays Aditi in the remake of the BR Chopra directorial.

Another film in his kitty is Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to Love Aaj Kal where he will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan.