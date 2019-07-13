After wrapping Pagalpanti with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz, director Anees Bazmee is ready to helm Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It was recently announced that Kartik will be spearheading the second part of the horror-comedy, however, the hunt for the director was still on. Now, as revealed by Mumbai Mirror, Anees, who has helmed movies like Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha (1998), Ready (2011), Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), and No Entry (2005) among others in the past, is on board to direct his first horror-comedy.

The report suggests that the director showed a keen interest in the film considering he has been making youth-comedies, family-comedies and romantic-comedies for a while but never ventured into the space of horror-comedy. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees is going to explore the genre for the first time.

The daily quoted a source revealing that the director has planned a thorough schedule to spend some time on the screenplay of the film. The source said, “After slapstick, family and youth-centric comedies, Anees wanted to explore the space of a horror-comedy and will spend the next few months developing the screenplay.”

Interestingly, Anees’ next after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also going to be with Kartik. It’s a campus drama with Disha Patani opposite the Luka Chuppi-star. The team was expected to begin filming right after the director finished Pagalpanti, however, that project will now have to wait. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to go on floors by the end of this year. It’s produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar. The previous film in the franchise had Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead. It was the remake of Rajinikanth starrer Tamil film Chandramukhi that released in the year 2005.

Meanwhile, Kartik has got a choc-o-block calendar for next year. He has got as many as five films in production that includes Imtiaz Ali-directed Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan, Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar and the two films with Anees Bazmee.