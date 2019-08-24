The high-octane Sujeeth directorial, Saaho, is all set to hit the cinema screens end of this month and while Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas break into a rampant promotional spree, Tinseltown gossip has it that diva Katrina Kaif was the first lead choice of the makers. While many have been speculating Shraddha’s luck to land with the glamour plus stunt power role of Crime Branch Officer Avantika Nair opposite the South sensation, reports have it that Katrina was approached first but the makers were not able to meet her demands.

The Bollywood bombshell had reportedly demanded a whopping amount of Rs 5 crores which caught the makers off guard and forced them to look for an alternative. Parallel to this is the news of Shraddha being paid Rs 7 crore for the film. However, as per a report in Deccan Chronicle, the lead actor is being paid Rs 3 crore while the hyped salary is merely the work of the PR machinery to help get her a bigger figure in Bollywood.

Saaho is already getting fans excited not just because the Telugu hunk will feature on the big screen after Baahubali 2, but it is also one of the most expensive movies in India. With its release date drawing close, makers of ‘Saaho’ are making sure that movie-buffs remain on the edge of their seats as they wait for the flick to hit the big screens.

Earlier, the makers had released a power-packed trailer of the flick which is helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati.

Along with Shraddha and Prabhas, also starring in the film are actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.’Saaho’ also marks the ‘Ek Villain’ actor’s debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30, this year.