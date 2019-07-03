The mid-week blues have already started seeping in and with this sultry weather amping our procrastination skills, the gym seems to be a complete no-no. However, one look at Sooryavanshi actor Katrina Kaif‘s latest pictures and videos from the gym and we are left motivated to churn and grind likewise.

Sharing smouldering looks from her latest shoot, post an association with a fitness brand, Bollywood diva Katrina, set the Internet on fire as she flaunted sweaty hair and washboard abs, donning an all-black gym wear. She captioned the post on Instagram as, “Proud to announce my association with @ReebokIndia. It is a perfect fit for me and i am very happy to join hands with a brand that believes and encourages the same thoughts as I do. Fitness & dance are a big part of my life and to be able to team-up with a brand who stands by and supports a similar vision is wonderful. It is an interesting opportunity for me to curate interesting dialogues and conversation around fitness, women’s training and body image amongst other things. It’s a big part of my life and it feels great to be sharing this platform with Reebok. @ReebokclassicIndia #tarunvishwa” (sic).

Check out Katrina’s latest hot pictures and videos from the gym here:

On the professional front, Katrina is basking in the success of her recent release Bharat where she was seen with Salman Khan and Sunil Grover. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, the shooting of which is currently in progress. Both the actors are shooting for the film and it is already in the buzz with its ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song remake. Earlier, Katrina took to Instagram to share a picture along with Akshay and it surely hints at the inclusion of ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ remake in the film. In the photo, the Bollywood’s hit jodi is seen with their heads wrapped in a towel and are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ was also filmed in the rain and originally featured Akshay and Raveena Tandon in 1994 film Mohra.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is the second spin-off from Rohit Shetty’s Singham series. Singham and Singham 2 features Ajay Devgn. Last year, Rohit Shetty released Simmba starring Ranveer Singh in which Akshay’s character Veer Sooryavanshi was introduced as an officer of the anti-terrorist squad unit.