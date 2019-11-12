Irrespective of their supporting reaction or not, girls are more often than not found taking immense pleasure in flaunting their latest makeup collection to guy friends and Katrina Kaif is no different as she shared her candid moment doing the same with Sooryavanshi director, Rohit Shetty. Katrina recently came up with her own makeup brand, Kay by Katrina and fans and friends from the industry can’t help but go gaga over it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared the candid picture where Rohit can be seen checking out a handful of liners and breaking into a smile as the duo shared an inside joke. Katrina captioned the picture, “#Sooryavanshi Diaries with @itsrohitshetty and @kaybykatrina #itskaytobeyou (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #Sooryavanshi Diaries with @itsrohitshetty and @kaybykatrina 🎞📽⛄️💋#itskaytobeyou A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 11, 2019 at 3:58am PST

On the professional front, Katrina is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty-directorial, Sooryavanshi opposite Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”