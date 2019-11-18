It is not every day that you see a Bollywood diva challenging American boxers so when Bharat star Katrina Kaif promises to make former boxer Floyd Mayweather shake in his boots, one sits up straight and checks out her latest sultry video. Making fans drool right at the start of the week and wait on the edge with anticipation, Katrina gave them a glimpse of her “something special”.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a video where she can be seen spraying water on her face to amp the sweaty look as she packed a few punches in the gym. Donning pink and purple athleisure wear, Katrina looked completely in form as she captioned the video, “Ok so maybe mayweather isn’t quite shaking in his boots …but I’m getting there … something special coming soonnnnnnnn (sic).”

On the professional front, Katrina is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty-directorial, Sooryavanshi opposite Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”