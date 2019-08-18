Actor Katrina Kaif has posted a new picture on her Instagram stories. She has flown to Bali to attend a high profile wedding and the picture has been clicked at the venue itself. Katrina is looking stunning in the picture while wearing a shimmery white coloured gown with risky thigh-high slit detail. The actor is seen looking straight into the camera in the latest picture. Her hair styled in usual one-sided waves, light makeup and a pair of flower-detailed earrings further finish her look. Katrina looks fabulous. Check this out:

A few videos of the actor from the wedding function where she’s is seen meeting the guests are currently going viral on social media. In one video, she is seen walking alongside host Maniesh Paul and also speaking at the stage. Watch these:

The wedding is being attended by many Bollywood celebrities. In fact, the Kapoors have made a startling appearance in all the wedding functions. Photos of Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor with their kids at the wedding have been widely shared on social media.

While Shanaya Kapoor is seen looking stunning in her sparkly blue lehenga, Khushi Kapoor is also seen looking pretty in her traditional outfit.