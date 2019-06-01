The promotions of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan starrer Bharat are in full swing and while the lead actors of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial can’t help sharing their latest look for each promo, Katrina recently set Internet swooning over her BTS video shot ahead of the movie shoot. Going back into time when she was first presented with the script, Katrina shared a video where she can be seen diligently memorising dialogues off the script and her style and manner will remind you of your theatre days.

Seen sitting cross-legged on a garden’s pathway, Katrina donned a simple grey kurti with pink prints, paired with white salwar and sporting curly hair, pulled back in a ponytail. The morning breeze teased a few tufts of Katrina’s loose hair which added a dramatic touch as she moved back and forth, memorising the dialogues, with the script held in her hands or on her lap while she caressed the coffee mug. A few pigeons flew in the backdrop of the serene frame which Katrina humorously captioned, “हेलो ,उड़ते हुए बालों के साथ, वो दो कबूतर देखे पीछे ? (Hello, apart from the flying hair strands, did you notice the two pigeons at the back?)” (sic). The video instantly went viral and garnered over 1.3 million views within five hours.

In a recent interaction with media, Katrina revealed how co-star Salman Khan can make a good counsellor given he “really gives you your space and just observes.” Taking her words quite literally, Salman recently uploaded a picture with “seedi sadi” Kat where he can be seen looking at her intently and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the frame dripped in romance.

Meanwhile, Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the film released a few days ago and garnered a lot of positive response from the audience. In the trailer, we get to see different avatars of Salman. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit theatres.