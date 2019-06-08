Priyanka Chopra was the one name that kept coming back in conversations when Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were promoting their latest release Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial was initially offered to Priyanka who stepped out of the film a few days before the shoot. A lot has been discussed about Salman constantly taking a jibe on PC and her decision of leaving the film midway right before the shoot because of the wedding. Now, Katrina Kaif has opened up on the same.

Currently raving the success of her film, Katrina talked to DNA and mentioned that it was a professional decision and no one takes it so seriously. She commented on Salman’s behaviour of trolling Priyanka for leaving Bharat. Katrina said that his co-star likes to ‘joke around’ and he is not much affected by the Quantico star’s absence from the film. “We all know how Salman is. He likes to joke around. Honestly, it’s a non-issue for him as well,” she told the daily.

Katrina, who has been appreciated for her performance in Bharat, revealed that Priyanka is her ‘dear’ friend and she respects her thoroughly. She said the way things were discussed and highlighted in the media was not entirely true. She was quoted saying, “Priyanka is a dear friend of mine and this is a professional decision of hers. Everyone respects that. Very frankly, these are just highlighted things in the media.” Not just herself, Katrina spoke on others’ behalf and mentioned that it’s a ‘non-issue’ for everyone including Priyanka, Ali and producers Atul and Alvira. “This is a complete non-issue for me, for Priyanka, for Ali and for Atul and Alvira,” she said.

Katrina went on to talk about how everyone associated with Bharat was so passionately involved with it. She said that the producers Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri were really excited about the project when they took the rights of the Korean film Ode to my Brother. The actor said that the success of Bharat belongs to the team effort and she was drawn to the story the moment she heard the script.

Meanwhile, Katrina is now going to begin filming for her next titled Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The team is currently shooting in Thailand where director Rohit Shetty is helming a few introductory scenes for his lead hero. Katrina will join them from June-end when the team moves to Hyderabad’s Ramoji City to finish the film.