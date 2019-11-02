Actor Katrina Kaif might just team up with Shah Rukh Khan for her next film. However, only this time, SRK won’t be playing a hero opposite her but producing the film along with his Zero director Aanand L Rai. A news report in a daily reveals that Katrina has finally zeroed in on her next and it’s going to be a remake of a popular South Korean action-comedy produced by SRK’s Red Chillies and Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

A report in Bombay Times suggests that even though King Khan is in no mood to shelve the details about his next in which he performs, he is finalising all the projects he’s backing as the producer and one of them is this film starring Katrina in the lead. According to the report, the film is a remake of Miss and Mrs. Cops that was released earlier this year to a good response in South Korea. The story of the film features two women in the lead and one of these characters is expected to be played by Katrina. The rest of the casting is underway.

This seems interesting considering Katrina owes the finest performance of her career to Zero which was directed by Aanand L Rai and also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead. The actor played the character of an alcoholic superstar in the film. After she received a wide appreciation for her performance as Babita in the film, Katrina revealed that she wants to do films that have meaty roles for her. The actor also added that she veers towards unglamourous roles now because she wants to explore herself as an actor. Seems like this remake of Miss and Mrs. Cops is exactly what Katrina has been waiting for. Currently, she’s busy with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi that features her with Akshay Kumar. Rumours are also rife that she has green-lighted an action film by Excel Entertainment that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.