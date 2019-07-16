Actor Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 36th birthday in Mexico. She talked to a news daily to mark the special day and mentioned that she doesn’t feel too excited about birthdays. Katrina said that a birthday is just an age reminder and a good excuse to spend some time with the people you love. The actor was interacting with DNA when she said, “I think birthdays are always fun. It’s not such a big deal, honestly, it’s more about the time that you have and an excuse to take a few days off to spend time with your friends and family.”

She added that she’s currently in a very sorted space where she can think straight and focus on the things she really wants to do. The Bharat-star went on to say that it’s her time to move ahead and seek more exciting roles for herself in films and that’s what she aims to do now. Katrina was quoted saying, “It’s been a wonderful year for me. I have really been having an exciting time at work. I’ve been creatively satisfied with my work and films, whether it’s Zero or Bharat.”

She also reiterated what she has already clarified many times now. Katrina said that she’s only interested in performing meaty roles. She told the daily: “I am now looking forward to being part of movies that have exciting roles and other opportunities for me to explore new characters.”

The actor is in Mexico for a four-day holiday. Her happy photos from the vacation are ruling the social media. Katrina revealed that she’s in a happy state of mind currently and all rejuvenated to take on new things ahead. She said, “My priority right now, I think, is to continue doing roles that are exciting for me and venturing into areas that I have not explored before.” The actor is also going to launch her beauty line soon. She revealed that her team is working on something in the beauty space and she’s super-excited about it.