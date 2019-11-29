Acing the perfect hairstyle is a deal every girl would wish for if given a genie but when you have a dedicated team that never leaves a stone unturned to keep your makeup on point and keep your bad hair days at bay, you surely want to keep them by your side forever and Bharat star Katrina Kaif is no different. Lighting up our social media feeds on Thursday night despite the Instagram clampdown, Katrina treated fans to a radiant million-dollar smile picture of hers with makeup and hair artists, Daniel Bauer and Amit Thakur.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a picture where she can be seen slaying in a pink strapped blouse paired with a similar coloured-lehenga. Accessorising her look with a pair of heavy jhumkis and bracelets, Katrina was seen sharing a laugh with Daniel and Amit. She captioned the picture as, “My best boys (sic).”

View this post on Instagram My best boys 💛🧡 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 28, 2019 at 7:43am PST

On the professional front, Katrina is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty-directorial, Sooryavanshi opposite Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”