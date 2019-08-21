The winter festive bonanza has been flagged off as Lakme Fashion Week 2019 opened on Tuesday and seen setting fans hearts aflutter was Sooryavanshi star Katrina Kaif as she sashayed down the ramp like a midnight dream. Being the showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra, Katrina donned an ensemble from his latest collection, Maahrumysha, as she closed the show for his wash care range ‘Love & Care’.

The pictures and videos from the event that later flooded the Internet, left fans mesmerised as the Bollywood diva twirled in her black and golden lehenga with a plunging neckline and flaunted her perfect waistline. Completing her look with a statement beaded neck-piece and a pair of similar studded earrings, Katrina left her beautiful tresses in a side-parting as she shone brighter than the chandelier above.

Take a look at Katrina’s viral pictures and videos from the event here:

View this post on Instagram Stunner #katrinakaif🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 20, 2019 at 12:25pm PDT

On the professional front, Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year. This is the very first time that director Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar have teamed up for a project. Akshay in the film will be seen playing the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba and Katrina will be seen playing Akshay’s love interest.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”