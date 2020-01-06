We all waited on the edge for Sooryavanshi star Katrina Kaif‘s first Instagram post of New Year 2020 and while the diva treated us quite late with it, seems like the picture was taken at her best friend Daniel Bauer’s wedding. Recently, a video from the event has gone viral and fans can’t stop ogling as the two BFFs shake a leg on the stage.

Celebrity makeup artist Daniel C Bauer tied the knot with his partner Tyrone Braganza in a lavish Hindu wedding at Goa. Dressed in a sky blue shimmery blouse with dramatic net sleeves, paired with a similar coloured lehenga, Katrina enthralled the guests with her dance on the song Aghan Jalebi as Daniel joined her. All this while, the crowd could not stop cheering and we don’t blame them.

Check out the full video here:

On the professional front, Katrina is gearing up for Rohit Shetty-directorial, Sooryavanshi opposite Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”