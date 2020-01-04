Making judicious use of social media time and marking her digital entry with a sizzling picture to hail New Year 2020, Sooryavanshi star Katrina Kaif went all Indian in her latest photoshoot and fans can’t stop ogling. Setting all hearts aflutter and grabbing the maximum limelight just when other stars had exhausted their collection of pictures, Katrina broke the Internet with her now-viral post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared the picture featuring her in a sky blue shimmery blouse with dramatic net sleeves and paired it with a similar coloured lehenga. Letting the breeze tease her open tresses, Katrina posed by the beachside in the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. The picture was captioned with a piece of advice that read, “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year #2020 (sic).”

Earlier, on Christmas, Katrina was seen celebrating with co-star Akshay Kumar and kids of St. Catherine’s Church, Mumbai, on the sets of their upcoming movie, Sooryavanshi. Katrina looked ravishing in an all-black ensemble and Akshay kept it casual and opted for a white tee and black pants. The duo only donned Santa hats as they were performing on the stage. A video that has Akshay and Katrina dancing amid kids to the beats of their song “Teri Ore” went viral.

Akshay and Katrina gifted kids with an energetic performance on the beats of their super hit song from the 2008 blockbuster, Singh Is Kinng. The two stars took out time to meet the children at a church. A video shows them dancing even as the children cheer them along.

On the professional front, Katrina is gearing up for Rohit Shetty-directorial, Sooryavanshi opposite Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”