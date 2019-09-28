If the Friday night could not lure us enough into putting our party shoes on after a tiring week, Katrina Kaif‘s latest picture surely did as it bewitched us into the peppy mood. Sharing a sizzling picture of hers on her Instagram handle, Katrina not only set the Internet on fire but also made industry friends Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar and Huma Qureshi go heart-eyed in awe.

The shared picture shows Katrina standing against the sun, with her beautiful locks flying in the breeze and her black bling top shimmering in the light. Teaming it with black trousers, Katrina posed with her hand raised towards the camera as if casting a spell and captioned the picture as, “Make your own magic (sic).” While Alia commented with a heart-eyes emoji, Zoya wrote, “J’agree (sic)” and Huma simply went, “Ufff (sic)”.

View this post on Instagram Make your own magic ✨ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 26, 2019 at 10:42pm PDT

On the professional front, Katrina is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty-directorial, Sooryavanshi opposite Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”