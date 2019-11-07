Blessed with the art of debunking the formula of a makeup product “in three seconds”, Sooryavanshi star Katrina Kaif has recently made fans jaws drop on the floor right in the middle of the week with her sheer hotness. Seen slaying on the cover of a magazine, Katrina flooded the Internet with her sexy pictures and fans can’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared the pictures from the latest photoshoot where she can be seen setting the dressing trend ahead of 2020. Making thigh-high ensembles with plunging neck-line the new style goal for 2020, Katrina was seen flaunting a neon-orange jacket dress, a shocking pink frilly dress, a cold-shoulder peach one and a pink and golden one paired with a shiny golden bralette top. In an interview with Vogue India, Katrina asserted as she shot for their cover, “I can tell you how good or bad a formula or product is in three seconds.”

Check out Katrina’s latest sizzling pictures here:

On the professional front, Katrina is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty-directorial, Sooryavanshi opposite Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”