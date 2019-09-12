Bringing the history on the big screen, of the second biggest battle India fought, Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari showed him essaying the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, a Sikh soldier who valiantly fought the Battle of Saragarhi with a chakram (a circular weapon) in one hand and a glinting sword in the other while Parineeti Chopra played his love interest in the film. The historical Battle of Saragarhi witnessed 10,000 Afghan soldiers pitted against an army of barely 21 Indian soldiers and paying his tribute to those “bravehearts”, Akshay penned a heartfelt note.

Sharing a monochromic picture of a still from Kesari, Akshay marked the Saragarhi Day. His caption read, “My tributes to the bravehearts of the 36th Sikh Regiment, 21 Against 10,000…a sacrifice which will forever be etched in the pages of history and our hearts #SaragarhiDay (sic).”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is a period drama which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles India had ever fought. Released on Holi this year, on March 21, the movie was bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and helmed by Anurag Singh.

