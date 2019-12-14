Featuring as an antagonist in the upcoming gangster drama KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt dropped the latest details about the first poster of the movie and fans cannot keep calm. Marking the onset of his character, Adheera’s journey with the news, Sanjay amped up the excitement of the fans as his latest post breaks the Internet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sanjay shared a black poster with the movie’s title in bold text and in brick red colour intensifying the grim look of the upcoming movie. Sanjay captioned the poster as, “The journey of Adheera begins… #KGFChapter2 first look out on 21st Dec. It’s been a wonderful experience being a part of the KGF franchise! @thenameisyash @vkiragandur #Karthik @prashanthneel @hombalefilms (sic).”

Released over 400 theatres in Karnataka and over 2400 screens in India, KGF: Chapter 1 had turned out to be a blockbuster hit. While Chapter 2 is gearing to hit the big screens, KGF: Chapter 1 aka Kolar Gold Fields minted gold at the ticket windows as the Yash and Srinidhi Shetty starrer continued to rule the Box Office even in its third week. Remaining rock-steady in the international circuits, including the crucial markets of USA, UK and UAE-GCC markets, the period crime thriller entered the Rs 200 crore club at the global Box Office on Day 18 of its release, having made Rs 197.56 crore globally in just 17 days, if the reports are to be believed. With this, the movie becomes not just the first Kannada film to have achieved this feat but also has paved way for the second chapter of the film which is expected to become a bigger success at the ticket windows.

Sanjay had last featured in a South Indian movie, 21 years ago, in 1998’s release Chandralekha. While that was a small role in Nagarjuna- Ramya Krishna’s movie, Sanjay plays a pivotal role in KGF: Chapter 2.

On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt‘s 60th birthday, the actor’s fans were treated with his first look from the upcoming film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. The upcoming sequel will feature Sanjay as Adheera. ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ will mark Dutt’s foray into South Indian cinema.

Starring Yash in the lead, the first part’s narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay). Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel. The upcoming film will release in multiple languages.