The makers of Maqbool Khan-directorial, Khaali Peeli, have dropped another look from the Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer that instantly set fans on the edge. Receiving no better treat this New Year, fans woke up to the first day of 2020 with Ananya and Ishaan’s sizzling romance.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan dropped the new look featuring him behind the wheel of the taxi while Ananya occupied the backseat. Looking at her through the rear view mirror, Ishaan had a hint of a smile on his face while Ananya looked tense. The picture was simply captioned, “#KhaaliPeeli (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #KhaaliPeeli 🚕💥 A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10:42pm PST

Ananya and Ishaan’s first look from Khaali Peeli was dropped earlier by the makers and the lead pair looked sizzling hot. The first look poster showed them lost in each other’s eyes as they posed before a yellow and black taxi. While Ishaan sported a moustache and flaunted his abs donning an open-buttoned cut-sleeves denim shirt paired with jeans, Ananya was dressed in a white crop top knotted at the waist, teamed with a pair of denim shorts. ‘Khaali Peeli’ is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.

On the work front, Ishaan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with ‘Dhadak’ where he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The movie was a remake of Marathi hit ‘Sairat’ and managed to cross Rs 100 crore mark in just 10 days of its release.

Ananya, on the other hand, debuted this year in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’ which also marked the launch of Tara Sutaria. The film was a sequel to the 2012 hit ‘Student of the Year,’ which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid world.