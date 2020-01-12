What is it about Khaali Peeli star Ananya Panday that every style and look is pulled off in the most effortlessly classy way and while we ponder over that, the diva left fans including fashionista Sonam Kapoor smitten over her nose piercing. Flaunting the same in the latest flood of viral pictures on her social media handle, Ananya left the Internet ogling and we are not surprised.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared the pictures while enjoying a boat ride in Mahabaleshwar. Featuring her in a casual grey tee with a no-makeup look, Ananya posed close-ups for the camera that focused on her beautiful nose pin. The pictures were captioned, “whatever floats ur boat (sic).” Quick to comment, Sonam wrote, “I like the piercing sweetheart (sic).”

View this post on Instagram whatever floats ur boat ⛵️☺️🐠 A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jan 10, 2020 at 5:42am PST

Ananya Panday marked her debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’ which also launched newcomer Tara Sutaria. The film was a sequel to the 2012 hit ‘Student of the Year,’ which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid world.

Just a year old in Bollywood, Ananya has already grabbed all the young attention in the country. The actor is working on her third film currently – Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She has also begun her own social initiative called ‘So Positive’ through which she has started a campaign against social media bullying.

The makers of Maqbool Khan-directorial, Khaali Peeli, dropped another look from the Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer that instantly set fans on the edge. Receiving no better treat this New Year, fans woke up to the first day of 2020 with Ananya and Ishaan’s sizzling romance. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan had dropped the second look featuring him behind the wheel of the taxi while Ananya occupied the backseat. Looking at her through the rearview mirror, Ishaan had a hint of a smile on his face while Ananya looked tense.

Khaali Peeli is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.