Coming just at the start of lovers favourite season, monsoon, the new song of Khandaani Shafakhana, Dil Jaaniye, has been dropped by lead actress Sonakshi Sinha and fans are already marking it on loop. Pulling all the right cords of love, the romantic track has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar while the soulful music is by Payal Dev.

Featuring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, the song shows her catching secret glances at her crush, played by Priyanshu Jora, while trying to play cool at his similar advances, only to give in later. Though Tulsi’s part of the song is yet to be out, the song has already fetched over 2 lakh views within few hours of being released and is still going strong. Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, Sonakshi captioned the post as, “Monsoon mein माहौल hoga thoda aur romantic with #DilJaaniye and apna Lemon Hero @priyanshjora Song out now LINK IN BIO! Check it out and tell me what you think!” (sic).

Watch Khandaani Shafakhana’s new song Dil Jaaniye here:

Sonakshi Sinha‘s upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana will now release on August 2 instead of July 26, and will clash with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Jabariya Jodi at the box office. Sonakshi, who recently changed her Twitter name to Baby Bedi, took to social media to announce the change in the release date. “Jann hitt mein jaari ek soochna Khandaani Shafakhana ab haqq se khulega August 2 ko.”

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana also features Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah in key roles. Based in Punjab, the film portrays Sonakshi as a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl who adores her family and will go to any length to see them happy even if it means not living her dreams. On her role, Sonakshi had earlier said, “I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small-town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun and emotions.”