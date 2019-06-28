Vibrant and energetic with catchy beats, the new song Koka of Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah starrer Khandaani Shafakhana is finally out and already seem to be climbing the chartbuster. Coming just in time for the weekend, the first video song of the upcoming movie has left fans hooked to its funky party beats.

While the lyrics have been penned by Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D, the song has been crooned by singers Jasbir Jassi, Badshah and Dhvani Bhanushali. Seen donning a bright yellow patiala suit with multi-coloured embroidery, Sonakshi looks party ready but in a desi way with heavy glittery jewellery while Varun and Badshah slay in their signature black pathani suits, paired with vibrant jackets as they groove energetically. Dropping the song on her Instagram handle, Sonakshi declared, “The बाप of all party numbers! तैयार raho to dance on the बीट्स of #Koka. Song link in BIO! Dekho dekho… #KhandaaniShafakhana” (sic).

Watch the full Koka song here:

Sonakshi Sinha‘s upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana will now release on August 2 instead of July 26, and will clash with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Jabariya Jodi at the box office. Sonakshi, who recently changed her Twitter name to Baby Bedi, took to social media to announce the change in the release date. “Jann hitt mein jaari ek soochna Khandaani Shafakhana ab haqq se khulega August 2 ko.”

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana also features Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah in key roles. Based in Punjab, the film portrays Sonakshi as a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl who adores her family and will go to any length to see them happy even if it means not living her dreams. On her role, Sonakshi had earlier said, “I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small-town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun and emotions.”