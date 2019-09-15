It is that week of the day when one is at their comfortable best and living her Sunday in the most simple yet glamorous way is Kabir Singh star, Kiara Advani. Setting the Internet on fire, Kiara shared a “spotted” look of hers and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared the picture which is now trending viral and features her at her comfortable best in a white spaghetti top and multicoloured satin lower. Accessorising her look with black sunglasses and a handbag, Kiara completed her look with a pair of white sneakers as she flipped her hair at the cameras. Captioning her own picture as “spotted”, Kiara relates with all the narcissists in the house.

View this post on Instagram स्पोटिड A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Sep 15, 2019 at 6:54am PDT

Kiara Advani, who is ruling the internet with her sultry photoshoots for some time now was recently trolled by the netizens over one of her pictures for a magazine’s cover. In the picture, the Kabir Singh actor was seen donning a yellow gown with feathers and fringes all over it. The dress was designed by Atelier Zuhra and it reminded the internet of Maggi noodles. The internet compared her look with Maggi noodles and ultra cement bag.

However, Kiara looked stunning in nude makeup and hair styled in soft curls. Her sensuous expressions will definitely steal your heart away.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti Singh, a fresher in a medical college, in her last release Kabir Singh. The film is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. While Shahid portrayed the character of Kabir Singh, a medical student and surgeon.

Talking about rest of the projects, Kiara has also wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Dharma Productions’ Good News. She has also bagged Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.