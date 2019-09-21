The speculations have turned out to be true and it is Bollywood’s hot diva, Kiara Advani, confirming the news herself as she joins Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara dropped the news even as she distracted fans with her sultry picture.

The shared picture shows Kiara oozing oomph in a red leopard print dress with a plunging neckline and a blingy belt at the waist. Striking a sensuous pose, Kiara revealed in the caption, “Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa excited to share with you! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Can’t wait to begin this journey with @kartikaaryan @aneesbazmee @cine1studios @tseries.official @muradkhetani @its_bhushankumar (sic).”

The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar and co-produced by Murad Khetani. The two also backed Kiara and Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh that hit the screens recently. An official announcement regarding Kiara’s entry into the sequel was awaited after it was announced last month that actor Kartik Aaryan will feature in the sequel to 2005 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyya and a report in a daily revealed makers decision to rope Kiara apposite him.

When the announcement of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was made with Kartik in the lead, many of Akshay’s fans criticised the makers for not having their favourite star back as the main man. Recently, when director Anees Bazmee was asked to comment on the same, he said a special role for the Khiladi-star is being written and his fans would be able to see him playing an important part if he accepts the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to release in July next year.