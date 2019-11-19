Making one and all double down with the trailer of the Raj Mehta-directorial laughter riot, Good Newwz, whose trailer dropped on Monday, lead star Kiara Advani continued to treat fans to sizzling pictures of hers with co-stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. Making our Tuesday blues seem like a thing of the past, Kiara’s latest pictures straight from the trailer launch are currently breaking the Internet and we’re not surprised.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared pictures where the four lead stars can be seen posing happily for the camera but the funniest picture of the lot is the one featuring Diljit and Akshay seated in prams with Kiara and Kareena sitting on their respective laps. the pictures were simply captioned, “#GoodNewwz #Us (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #GoodNewwz #Us ❤️💥🤗 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Nov 19, 2019 at 6:24am PST

Kiara Advani set the temperatures soaring high as she appeared for the trailer launch in a baby pink thigh-high crinkled dress. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Kiara left the Internet drooling and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Talking about her much- anticipated film, Good Newwz, features her alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara and others released the trailer of the film on Monday which was received as the biggest goof-up of the day with perfect comic timing and quirky dialogues which will surely leave you in splits.

Good Newwz is about a couple who’s trying to have a baby for a long time. While Akshay and Kareena play the senior couple, Diljit and Kiara play the role of the junior couple who’s also trying to have a baby. The film hits the screens on December 27.

The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Good Newwz marks the comeback of Akshay and Kareena together after a hiatus of four years.