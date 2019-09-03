The Kabir Singh star, Kiara Advani, is back to rule the social media with her bold and sexy pictures and this time it’s for a magazine’s anniversary cover shoot. Leaving fans drooling, Kiara’s latest pictures flooded the Internet and left the mercury soaring.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara uploaded a few pictures from the shoot including the cover page. While one picture shows her donning an off-shoulder furry yellow gown and sporting the messy hair look, another picture shows her standing on a tree branch, donning a multi-coloured gown with a plunging neckline. The pictures are for a travel magazine and shows Kiara striking a hot pose in another picture as she sat on the edge of a boat.

Check out Kiara Advani’s latest sexy pictures from the photoshoot here:

View this post on Instagram 🍂 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Sep 3, 2019 at 1:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Sep 3, 2019 at 7:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🌼 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Sep 3, 2019 at 7:58am PDT

On the professional front, Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti Singh, a fresher in a medical college, in her last release Kabir Singh. The film is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. While Shahid portrayed the character of Kabir Singh, a medical student and surgeon.

Talking about rest of the projects, Kiara has also wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Dharma Productions’ Good News. She has also bagged Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.