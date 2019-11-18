Giving our Monday blues the right shot of ‘Good Newwz‘, Bollywood diva Kiara Advani set the temperatures soaring high as she appeared for the trailer launch of her upcoming Raj Mehta-directorial. Seen slaying like never before, Kiara set fans drooling over the flood of pictures that are now breaking the Internet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared a couple of pictures that feature her in a baby pink thigh-high crinkled dress. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Kiara left the captions with credits to let the pictures do the talking and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Talking about her much- anticipated film, Good Newwz, features her alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara and others released the trailer of the film on Monday which was received as the biggest goof-up of the day with perfect comic timing and quirky dialogues which will surely leave you in splits.

Good Newwz is about a couple who’s trying to have a baby for a long time. While Akshay and Kareena play the senior couple, Diljit and Kiara play the role of the junior couple who’s also trying to have a baby. The film hits the screens on December 27.

The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Good Newwz marks the comeback of Akshay and Kareena together after a hiatus of four years.