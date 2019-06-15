Slaying at every promotional event of her upcoming movie Kabir Singh, lead star Kiara Advani has kept fashion police on their toes with her sexy sartorial choices. At another promo event in Mumbai on Saturday, the diva was seen cooling off the heat in a sheer white ensemble and fans couldn’t stop ogling.

In the pictures from yesterday that Kiara shared on her Instagram handle a few minutes back, the actress can be seen donning a white crop top paired with white thigh-slit skirt and strapped sandals paired with a golden chain bracelet in one hand and a pair of golden metallic earrings to complete the look. Striking a sensuous pose in the hot look, Kiara skipped mentioning any caption and let the pictures talk for themselves which they did very well. Not surprisingly, the pictures garnered over 1 lakh likes in less than an hour of upload.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Jun 14, 2019 at 9:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Jun 14, 2019 at 9:29pm PDT

On Friday, the makers dropped another song of the film titled Kaise Hua which shows how Shahid Kapoor stole Kiara Advani‘s heart with his charm.

The love song has been penned down by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Vishal Mishra. The soulful love song is about the character of Shahid falling in love with Kiara and wondering how did she suddenly become so important to him. Loving the vibe, Shahid puts his heart and soul in wooing Kiara.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Both films have been directed by Sandeep Vanga. The male protagonist in the film finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure. The film also highlights the issues of mental illness and caste differences. Kabir Singh is set to hit the screens on June 21.